Faced with the sky-high costs attached to installing water bottle fill stations throughout the community, Summerland council will instead consider breathing new life into existing public fountains.
Council in January asked staff to report back on options for providing shade and water to the public during heat waves.
Options presented by staff at Tuesday’s meeting included water bottle fill stations complete with dog bowls, similar to those in Penticton, with an estimated cost of $9,500 each, including taxes and installation.
“For the cost, I think it’s a reasonable investment for our community,” said Coun. Erin Trainer, who brought the idea forward in January and suggested starting with one filling station in the downtown area and one in Lower Town.
“I think it’s a good idea, but I don’t think this type of equipment is necessary,” replied Coun. Van Alphen.
“We can do a made-in-Summerland concept. We have the talent at our public works yard to do so, I think.”
Van Alphen was on the losing side of a 5-1 vote in favour of having staff report back to council soon with a list of all existing fountains and their operational status, plus refined cost estimates for installing two water bottle fill stations.