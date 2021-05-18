People living and working near the Compass Court homeless shelter and supportive housing facility will have to make peace with their new neighbours.
The site of the former Super 8 Motel at 1706 Main St. is now designated as the preferred location for a permanent low-barrier homeless shelter in Penticton, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by city council.
It was among 11 guidelines for siting homeless shelters and supportive housing facilities that were recommended by the Safety and Security Advisory Committee and adopted in their entirety by council.
“This is kind of a contentious issue that had to be wrestled to the ground and the committee really agonized over a lot of the issues and I think came up with a best-case scenario for our town,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who sits on the committee.
Compass House, which boasts a 30-bed emergency shelter and 18 units of supportive housing, has been an irritant to neighbours since it opened in April 2019 and triggered broader community discussions about the siting of such facilities.
Tensions boiled over in April when a neighbouring restaurant owner dumped a bucket of dog feces outside the shelter in response to finding human feces outside his establishment. The restaurant owner has since apologized for his actions.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told council the committee is keenly aware its recommendations might not be welcomed by those in the area of Compass Court, but still felt strongly about keeping the existing uses on the site.
“The committee considered that this location was zoned for (social housing) and it actually is a very central location to services, and the thinking was, rather than having several shelters in the community, having one shelter that was purpose-built, modern and met best practices and operated in a way that met the homeless needs in the community would be preferable to having several temporary or transitional shelters spread throughout the community,” explained Laven.
Laven went on to acknowledge there is some debate about whether or not homeless shelters and supportive housing should be co-located on the same site because they typically host people in different stages of recovery, but noted such issues can be addressed with things like separate entrances and amenity areas.
That’s not currently the case at Compass House, although Laven suggested an upcoming BC Housing review of its Penticton properties could shed light on the matter.
Other guidelines call for shelters and supportive housing to be located at least 150 metres from schools and waterfront parks and beaches.
Further restrictions state shelters “shall not” be located “near” seniors’ residences and businesses that rely on foot traffic.
There are also a pair of key exemptions in the guidelines: shelters that provide services to women and children fleeing violence, and abstinence-based recovery facilities with 12 or fewer residents.
The guidelines are intended for governments, provincial agencies and other groups that wish to develop shelters or supportive housing in Penticton.