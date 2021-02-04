Business people from every sector are being sought to help guide the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Nominations for positions on the 2021-22 board of directors are open now through Feb. 19, with the vote set for the chamber’s annual general meeting on March 24.
“Our Board members are active, engaged members of the Penticton business community,” chamber president Nicole Clark said in a press release.
“We have a strong desire to be the voice of business at all levels of government. It is therefore important to have board members who represent a cross-section of industries and business types to ensure we are on top of issues as they arise.”
Nomination packages are available on the chamber’s website.