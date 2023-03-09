Thursday, March 9
• A-Wop Bop A-Loo Bop, presented by Southern Okanagan Secondary School, a jukebox celebration of the early days of rock n roll, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 and 7 p.m., $18 (adults) and $13 (students), for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton City Council Open House, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 4-7 p.m., financial plan and budget, community safety, utility rate review, mingle with staff and elected members of council, for details visit: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., advance belly dancing, 8-9 p.m.
• 50th anniversary exhibition, Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, showing daily until March 18
• Penticton Start Here Job Fair, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., meet 50 employers all in one place, presented by Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, City of Penticton and WorkBC South Okanagan in partnership with Travel Penticton and Penticton Industrial Development Association
• Acoustic Jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-In darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
Friday, March 10
• BCHL junior A hockey, Langley Rivermen at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs, North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., Game 5 in best-of-seven Bill Ohlhausen division final
• Soup is Good Food Fundraiser, Discovery House, 157 Orchard Ave., delivery or pick-up, to order call 250-274-8585 or visit: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food
• A-Wop Bop A-Loo Bop, presented by Southern Okanagan Secondary School, a jukebox celebration of the early days of rock n roll, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 and 7 p.m., $18 (adults) and $13 (students), for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bridge, 1-4 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Comedy Night at the Dream Café, featuring Andrew Verge and friends, 8 p.m., $15, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• I’ll be there for you; “Friends,” the TV sitcom, trivia night, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m., presented by Tremendous Trivia, tickets are $14 plus fees and GST
• Bingo, Oliver Seniors Centre, 1 p.m., for details photo 250-498-6142
• Karaoke, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close, with your host Candi, snack food available; also: Fish and Chip Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Creed III, PG, 117 minutes; Cocaine Bear, 18A, 90 minutes; Jesus Revolution, PG, 115 minutes; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, PG, 125 minutes; 65 (PG, 87 minutes); Champions (PG, 123 minutes); Mummies (G, 80 minutes); Scream VI (14A, 123 minutes), for tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, for movie times: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, March 11
• BCHL junior A hockey, Merritt Centennials at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Women of Oliver for Women Society Trade WOW Show, Oliver Community Centre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., more than 50 interesting exhibitors, Oliver Eats Ltd. On site, supported by Okanagan Falls Furniture, admission by donation, visit: wowoliver.org
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Noah Derksen, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Play it Forward, a free concert celebrating COVID-19 first responders, Cleland Community Theatre, 7 p.m., featuring six-time World champion Simon Fraser University Pipe Band and The Malarkeys, for free tickets visit: pentictonscottishfestival.ca
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub and Grill, 985 Robinson Ave, 2-6 p.m.
• Meat Draw, Penticton Legion Branch 40, 2-4 p.m., general meeting, 11 a.m.
• Gypsy (pop/rock), Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.-close, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.com
• Trivia Night, Oliver Seniors Centre, 5 p.m., $15, includes a meal
Sunday, March 12
• From Los Angeles, 95th Academy Awards, 5 p.m. (PT, ABC, CTV), red carpet coverage begins at 3 p.m.
• Anything You Can Do Comedy Night featuring Jane Stanton, with special guests Sharon Mahoney and Amber Harper-Young, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $30, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Grimms meat draw, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win
• Nickel Plate Teck Okanagan Cup Race, Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, noon
• Nightgirl, Cannery Brewing Co., 5 p.m., featuring old-time folk music plus original folk tunes
• Penticton Roller Rink Night, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 3-7 p.m., $15 (ages 14 and older), $10 (ages 13 and younger), skate rental available for $5, financial assistance available for those who face barriers in accessing events
Monday, March 13
• Kootenay International Junior B hockey playoffs, North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Princeton Arena, Game 7 in best-of-seven series (if necessary)
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Ashnola Building lecture theatre, by donation with proceeds to students in need, tonight: Changing the face of ranching and wildlife conservation with virtual fencing with Jaye Kehne
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bingo 1-4 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., strummers, 6:45-8 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, valleyfirsttix.com
Tuesday, March 14
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: Brakeman Jack Sings Unsong Stories with Jack Godwin
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Hot Rockin’ Music Bingo, Match Public House, 7 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Open Mic with Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
• Reveen the Next Generation, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $45, for tickets: for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Penticton and District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Up in the AiR featuring Cathartic Wanderer, George Traicheff, Victoria Jaenig, Danielle Hebert, Endrene Shepherd, Lindsay Peltz and Cathie Peeren, also: Graphica, solo exhibition by Endrene Shepherd