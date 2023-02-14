The IPAs (9-4) finished on top of the Lake City Men's League regular season standings with a 74-50 win over the Stouts (5-8) last week.
Ethan Williams led the IPAs with 16 points. Nick Yaniw added 12 points and Brad Gorski 11 for the winners. Josh Bibbs poured in 18 points for the Stouts to lead all scorers. Gord Hogland and Adam Rogers each chipped in eight points for the Stouts.
In the week's other game, Gavin Lodemeier had 16 points to lead the Hazy Ales (6-7) to a 55-51 win over the Lagers (6-7). Dan Briscoe added 13 points and Kyle Strohmann 11 points for the Hazy Ales.
The Lagers were led by Rob Bergen with 24 points, Tom Edis with 10 and JJ Allison with seven points.
The Lagers and Hazy Ales will match up in the first game of playoffs tonight at Unisus School in Summerland. The top-seeded IPAs will meet the fourth-seeded Stouts in the second game. The winners will clash in the league championship on Feb. 22.