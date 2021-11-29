If you don’t already have surveillance cameras installed on your home or business, now is the time to get some, says the Penticton RCMP detachment.
“We want to encourage local businesses and citizens to consider installing video surveillance, as this is one of best methods we have of identifying suspects,” said RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Being able to provide us with good quality video, we may learn the direction the suspect left, in what vehicle they may have used, and a more accurate physical description or characteristic.”
The release notesd cameras can also act as a deterrent to criminals and that surveillance video has helped police make “tremendous headway on several recent crimes,” but provided no details.
Grandy recommends surveillance systems be set up to allow at least 30 days’ recording time, feature high-resolution cameras with multiple angles that provide close-ups of faces, and allow for easy downloading of data onto external memory devices.