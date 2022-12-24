RCMP is reminding drivers to take extra caution when travelling on the roads. The consistent snow that began last night has caused accidents and extreme slippery conditions, particularly when going up or down a hill.
On Friday, a semi-truck slid down a small hill in Lake Country due to the slippery conditions. Thankfully the truck was able to safely back-up the remainder of the way down the hill and did not collide with any other vehicles and no-one was injured.
Without good winter tires travelling the roads today will be very challenging and drivers need to use extreme caution.
If you absolutely need to drive keep your distance, brush the snow off your windows to give you clear vision and please slowdown giving yourself extra time to get to your destination.