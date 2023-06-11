Any hope of a last-second miracle appears unlikely for Hardeep Singh Chahal and his family.
He, his wife Kamaldeep Kaur and three-year-old daughter, Keerat Kaur are all scheduled for deportation, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Several years ago, the parents were given 10-year visitor visas to come to Canada and subsequently work visas.
Shortly afterwards, they applied for refugee status. However, that claim and two subsequent appeals were denied in 2021 and 2022 because they were unable to provide adequate documentation to substantiate their claim.
Then last month, they were blindsided by a call from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada giving them just four weeks to pack up and go.
Pierre Levesque, a 26-year retired veteran of the RCMP has worked tirelessly on behalf of the family.
The file was brought to the attention of South Okanagan-West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings. Cannings said he’s uncertain if the family will be allowed to remain in Canada.
“We’ve been working hard on this all last week,” Cannings said in a phone interview Sunday, shortly before noon, referencing his office staff.
“I’ve been in personal touch with both the Minister of Immigration and Minister of Public Safety. I have hand delivered a letter to Erin O’Gorman, who’s in charge of CBSA (Canadian Border Services Agency). They have the powers to delay the deportation order while other things are being processed,” Cannings said.
Keerat Kaur, who is expecting her second child, said in a text message that they expect to hear from the federal government on Monday. They are now in Surrey awaiting Tuesday’s flight back to India from Vancouver International Airport where they face an uncertain future.
Prior to the government order, both parents had been working full time, mom at the Penticton Walmart and Hardeep was employed as an agricultural worker at a Naramata Bench winery. They also volunteered at Penticton Regional Hospital.
The story, first broken by Mark Brett of The Herald, as part of the Local Journalism Initiative program, was picked up by various other news agencies in British Columbia. A rewritten version of Brett’s original story has also worked its way to social media in India.
Advocates from the family are asking supporters to immediately write to Canada's immigration Minister Sean Fraser, email: sean.fraser@parl.gc.ca