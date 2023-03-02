Looking after those most in need is the role of the United Way and Thursday morning local residents did their part to help make sure those needs will continue to be met.
A steady stream of vehicle and foot traffic made its way through the stops at the 11th annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“This is 100% a community event. It’s peer-based with amazing local volunteers, amazing local businesses out here, it’s all about the community,” said the United Way’s Kris Gibson, provincial director of corporate relations.
“The importance of being here today is to help generate funds for our community, particularly local food initiatives in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.”
Just one of those amazing businesses operators he referenced was general manager Scott Robertson of Murray Buick GMC, who has supported the breakfast from day one.
“It’s a great cause and it’s all for the local people who need it,” said Robertson, who picked up 35 hot breakfasts for his staff and dropped off a cheque for $1,000.
There was even a special guest joining volunteers on the front line: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was in Penticton to meet with MP Richard Cannings and supporters.
The breakfast had raised $23,000 as of mid-morning Thursday.