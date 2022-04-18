Just when you thought thieves couldn’t get any lower, they did.
Mounties have announced the arrest of one person in connection with the theft of 34 laptop computers from Carmi Elementary School in Penticton last week, but are still appealing for the return of the devices.
“Police are advising the public to be mindful of electronics currently being sold; whether on the street or through social media,” said Penticton RCMP Cpl. Laurie Rock in a press release.
“Electronics stolen from Carmi Elementary are all black Dell laptops and have distinctive SD 67 sticker markings on them. All serial numbers for the devices have been provided to police and will be easily identified if queried.”
Rock said the suspects forced their way into the school early on April 15 and made off with the computers along with all required charging cables.
Police haven’t announced the name of the man arrested in connection with the case pending his first court appearance in May.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.