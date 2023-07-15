An 1990s all-star double bill comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight (Saturday, July 15, 2023).
Between 1991 and 1999, the girl group TLC had nine top-10 hits on Billboard including No. 1s No Scrubs, Unpretty and Waterfalls, the later which was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year. The trio includes two originals: Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas.
Shaggy also reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with No. 1 singles It Wasn’t Me and Angel, both released in 2000.
Tickets start at $59.50 plus tax and service charge and go to $109.50. They can be purchased at: valleyfirsttix.ca or in person at the SOEC box office.