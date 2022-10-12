Due to circumstances beyond its control, Many Hats Theatre Co. has cancelled this week’s performances of “Bingo Wings.”
Affected performances dates are Oct. 13-15. All remaining performances through Oct. 30 are scheduled to proceed as planned.
Those with tickets to the cancelled shows will be offered rebates or tickets for a different date. For more information, call 250-462-6428 or email manyhatstheatre@shaw.ca.
“Bingo Wings” is a fun and light-hearted look at life, death and the possibility of eternity without sex. The cast includes Peg Barcelo, Bonnie Bews, Tammy Hansel, Clem Jones, Bruce Martel and Susanna Mayhew. Dianna Zumpano is directing.