In just his second act in office, Summerland’s new mayor is expected to saddle taxpayers with a $600-a-month bill for his deputy.
Following his inaugural address at the new council’s first meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, Mayor-elect Doug Holmes will recommend Coun. Erin Trainer be appointed deputy mayor for a one-year term, according to a staff report in the agenda package.
The move would break with the long-time practice of rotating the position of acting mayor through all of council on a monthly basis, with no additional pay.
“Appointing a deputy mayor for the full length of the term, rather than an acting mayor on a rotating basis, would allow for greater cohesion for both council and administration as well as provide consistent support to the mayor in carrying out their duties, and also to staff who require the involvement of the mayor in the timely execution of agreements, procurements, and other matters,” wrote corporate officer Kendra Kinsley in her report to council.
“The deputy mayor would be required to act in place of the mayor, should the mayor be absent or otherwise unable to act or when the office of the mayor is vacant. Further to this, the deputy mayor would have additional duties to perform on a consistent basis, including attending council agenda review meetings, accompanying the mayor and CAO to high-level external meetings, represent the community at official functions and community gatherings concurrently with or in place of the mayor, and chair committee of the whole meetings.”
Kinsley recommends the deputy mayor receive a $600 monthly stipend “to be fairly compensated for undertaking additional duties.” She arrived at the amount by using as a “reasonable proxy” the pay received by the vice-chair of the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Should council approve the plan, Summerland would be the second community in the South Okanagan to switch to a deputy mayor system.
Penticton council was first out of the gate this week, with veteran Couns. Campbell Watt and Helena Konanz selected to share duties for the first year. However, city spokesman Shane Mills said there is no additional pay for the job.