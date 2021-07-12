A man seen trying to start a fire on a West Kelowna hillside has been arrested.
Residents in the 3000 block of Webber Road saw the event happen about 8:30 p.m., put out the fire and notified police. A video taken by one resident was got plenty of play on on weekend TV newscasts.
Police arrived and arrested a 36-year-old West Kelowna man about 9 p.m.
“This incident was extremely dangerous, and we commend the members of neighbourhood for doing an excellent job in extinguishing the fire so quickly and helping progress the investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “The conditions in this area are extremely dry and without their quick actions, this could potentially have grown into a substantial fire.”