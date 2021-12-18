Riverside Village, a retail area located near the north entrance to Penticton is installing charge stations in the parking lot.
Most Popular
Articles
- More details emerge on controversial tax sale
- Naramata massage therapists admits misconduct, surrenders certification
- Block of 3 motels placed in receivership
- Penticton’s loss, Cranbrook’s gain
- Santana books gig in Penticton
- Counterfeiter out for Christmas
- UPDATED: Victory Church shelter closing
- Christmas Extravaganza opens to rave reviews
- 31 Kelowna teachers sign off on vaccine misinformation
- Largest forestry corporations crying wolf in Canada
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Canada's Mollie Jepsen races to third in Para-Alpine World Cup giant slalom
- UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55
- World junior hockey pre-tournament games pushed back
- Another silver-medal day for Canada's Masse at the world short-course championships
- 'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron
- Canadian provinces grapple with rising, record COVID-19 cases due to Omicron variant