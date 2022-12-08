Bundled up against the cold winter wind, Betty Stuart like many other people Thursday morning dropped off a bag of goodies at the annual Toys for Tots to Teens at Penticton Secondary School.
“It’s just such a great cause because there are so many kids and especially teenagers who might not otherwise get anything for Christmas,” said Stuart. “It’s the least we can do to help.”
Organized by the Pen Hi leadership students, the goal of the campaign was to collect 1,000 gifts and raise $20,000.
The event is half of the Penticton Provides initiative, which included the 10,000 Tonight food drive last month by students of Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret Secondary School.
During the morning portion of Thursday’s event, those who dropped off items received a breakfast. Donations were accepted at the school for the remainder of the day.
Bins were also set up at a number of retailers to collect items and monetary donations were accepted at the online Penticton Provides website.
Canadian Tire is a long-time supporter of the campaign, and again this year gave items and cash to help fill the gaps.
“It’s awesome to see how the community comes together into the school and people get to enjoy entertainment,” student organizer Anna Lopez said previously.