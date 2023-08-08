A memorial ceremony for firefighter Zak Muise is being held Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Penticton.
Muise, 25, died on July 28 after he was injured in a remote part of northeastern British Columbia.
The Waterford, Ont. native was helping to contain the Donnie Creek wildfire, which has been burning since May 12 and is the largest recorded wildfire in the province’s history, engulfing nearly 6,000 square kilometres.
The ceremony is being held at Skaha Lake Park beginning at 1 p.m. with a brief procession that begins at South Beach Drive. The service is being held at the park’s gazebo and the public is invited to attend.
The ceremony is being co-organized by BC Wildfire and Big Cat Wildfire, the latter which is based in Summerland. The Penticton Fire Department is assisting with the coordination of the event.
Firefighters from both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are expected to be in attendance at the memorial along with various dignitaries.
“We want to give him a hero’s sendoff,” a spokesperson for Big Cat Wildfire said, Tuesday.
The City would like to notify the public that the south beach parking lot will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the procession taking place along the lakeshore beginning at 1 p.m. This will involve the RCMP, the Fire Department and Big Cat crew trucks travelling along South Beach Road and the waterfront multi-use pathway.
Anyone visiting Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday is reminded to watch for signage and moving vehicles.
Meanwhile, an online fundraiser in Muise’s memory is collecting donations for the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation, a group that supports first responders and their families, including helping loved ones cope with loss.