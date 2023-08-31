Four public tours of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre are scheduled for next week in advance of a $50-million referendum to replace it.
Tours are set for Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.
Limited spots are available for each tour. To register, email recreation@summerland.ca or call 250-494-0447.
“These tours will take place during the annual maintenance shutdown period, allowing the public to see first-hand what state the building is in, why renovations are not recommended to bring the facility up to modern standards, and why we are going to referendum for a new, larger facility,” explained the District of Summerland in a press release.
The referendum on Nov. 4 asks voters to authorize the district to borrow up to $50 million over 30 years to fund construction of a new recreation facility. That would cost the owner of a $900,000 home about $560 annually.
Construction is tentatively set to start late in 2024 and take about two years to complete.
Council selected the Summerland Arena site on Jubilee Road for the project, which would feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, fitness centre, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet.
The existing aquatic centre is about half that size and doesn’t feature a leisure pool. The building is 50 years old and nearing the end of its service life.