A 26-year-old old woman who died in a crash on Highway 97 just south of Penticton on Saturday afternoon had been observed driving erratically in the moments before impact, police say.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of a Mazda sedan that was travelling northbound near Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two vehicles.
“The initial investigation suggests the driver of the Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed before crossing the double solid line. The driver and lone occupant of the Mazda was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“RCMP offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”
The drivers and occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the crash suffered a range of non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 97 was closed for hours to give investigators room to work.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or can provide information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.