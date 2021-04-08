Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Penticton last week, according to fresh data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Those new cases, which were recorded between March 28 and April 3, represented a slight decrease from 19 the week prior.
Meanwhile, there were 15 new cases reported last week in the Oliver-Osoyoos area, up from 14 the week prior.
Summerland recorded three new cases last week, while Keremeos had two. There were no new cases recorded in Summerland and Keremeos the week prior.
It’s a much different story up the highway, with 214 new cases counted last week in the Central Okanagan, up from 141, and 33 new cases in Vernon, up from 21.
As of Thursday morning, there had been a total of 9,083 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Interior Health region since the start of the pandemic. Of those, just 717 cases were considered active and 8,249 patients had recovered. However, the virus has claimed 117 lives to date in the region.
Interior Health said in a statement Thursday it has recorded 103 cases of variants of concern since Feb. 1: 59 case of B.1.1.7 (UK); 43 cases of P.1 (Brazil); and one case of B.1.351 (South Africa).
Of those variant cases, just five were considered active as of Thursday.
To date, a total of 135,000 vaccine jabs – 122,000 of them first doses – have been administered in the Interior Health region.
But there is still a long way to go: Approximately 700,000 people within the IH region are eligible for the vaccine, some versions of which require two doses.