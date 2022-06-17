Friday, June 17
• District 19 Peach City Bridge Tournament, Canada’s largest regional tournament, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all day, fifth of seven days
• Comedy night at The Dream Café with Zawer Sulaiman, $15, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: French conversations, 9:30 a.m., beginning line dance, 3 p.m.
• A Night of Magic, fundraiser for Naramata play school, Elephant Island Winery, 5-8 p.m., a circus-themed party with live music, close-up magic, elevated circus food, games, prizes, draws, $50, for tickets available by phone: 250-496-5522 or online at: elephantislandwine.com
• The Dance Studio in Oliver presents its year-end recital, Frank Venables Theatre, 6 p.m.
• Visit the SS Sicamous Museum, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Showtime Community Theatre presents “How Far We’ll Go,” a one-of-a-kind musical radio play, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., to purchase tickets: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon, acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Paul Gibbons performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m, 19 and over
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Dr., outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• Musician Lachlan Gann at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 7 p.m., by donation, RSVP: firehallbrewery.com/events
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Lightyear,” (Chris Evans, G, 105 minutes); “Jurassic World; Dominion,” (Laura Dern, PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (Tom Cruise, PG, 134 minutes); “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (Maggie Smith, PG, 124 minutes);for showtimes and tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
• Now playing at Oliver Theatre: “Jurassic World; Dominion,” (PG, 147 minutes), 7 p.m. with weekend matinees
Saturday, June 18
• “Turandot,” by the Met Opera, featuring soprano Anna Netrebko, live on the big screen at Landmark Cinemas, 9:55 a.m., 205 minutes
• Serge Dube solo exhibition featuring 18 brand new words, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, artist will be present 10 a.m.-2 p.m., show runs until June 30
• West Bench Community 7th annual Father’s Day weekend Yard Sale, West Bench, Husula Highlands & Sage Mesa, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine
• Paul Gibbons performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• Naramata Garden Club and Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens co-hosting a tour of private Naramata gardens, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $25, tickets available on Eventbrite.com, for more information email: summerlandgardens.org
• Quilt retreat at Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
• Penticton Arts Council presents Encaustic Iron beginner workshop with Janvier Kreut, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-4 p.m., $60, includes all supplies, call 250-492-7997 or pentictonartscouncil.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Dale Basnett performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $10, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Closing night: Showtime Community Theatre presents “How Far We’ll Go,” a one-of-a-kind musical radio play, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., to purchase tickets visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Alfie Zappacosta in concert at The Dream Café, up close and personal, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Speedway regular season racing, king of the hill featuring lake models, street stocks, 7 p.m., Sarah Cornett-Ching scheduled to compete
• The Dance Studio in Oliver presents its year-end recital, Frank Venables Theatre, 2 p.m.
• Saturday Night Live Music at the Howing Coyote Pub and Grill in Oliver, featuring Oranic Humans, 8:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Kyle Anderson, 6:15 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association, free bike valet provided by Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Royal Canadian Legion meat draw, 2-4 p.m., live music to follow
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music to follow, 4 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• Western Canada Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will be holding a show at the docks of the Penticton Yacht Club, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
• Father’s Day
• Family Fun on Father’s Day with Discovery House, Skaha Lake Park, noon-
3 p.m., featuring pirate games, face painting, road hockey, music and dancing, bouncy castle, arts and crafts, photo booth, market vendor, community barbecue and celebrity dunk tank featuring Jerome Abraham, Sondra Barriskill, David Dorion, James Miller, Gord Portman, and Michelle Prystay.
• The Stampeders 50th anniversary celebration tour, Frank Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., featuring the original members, $66.50, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Pacific Coast premier men’s soccer action, Victoria at Penticton Pinnacles, 1 p.m. at King’s Park
• Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens tour and talk with rosarian Rick Sauder, 11 a.m. on the lakeview lawn in front of the superintendent’s house, bring your own chair and water, pre-registration required at: workshops.summerlandgardens@gmail.com
• Brian Sanders (folk music) performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Double Sharp performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $20, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• The weekly BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Bran Sanders performs at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Goat Yoga, just like it sounds — yoga, with goats, GottaGoat Farm, 2099 Green Mountain Road, Penticton, 2-4 p.m., $33.57, for tickets: gottagoat.com
Monday, June 20
• Public hearings at Penticton City Hall, 435 Green Ave., 6 p.m.; 850 Wiltse Boulevard and 160 Crow Place, 6:30 p.m. (time approximate for second hearing), attend in person or view online by logging into: penticton.ca
• Penticton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets virtually, 3 p.m., to view meeting: penticton.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: line dance, 10:15 a.m., computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
• Truth and Reconcilation Day
• Summer Solstice, longest day of the year, gatherings at Marina Way Park and Munson Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
• National Indigenous People’s Day kids fun day, presented by Ooknakane Friedship Centre, 3-6 p.m., Gyro Park
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, 1 p.m. to watch the meeting live or view agenda visit: penticton.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Special 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
• Trustee candidate information session for candidates considering running for the position of school board trustee in the Oct. 15 municipal election, 5-7 p.m. at ICM building, behind school board office at 425 Jermyn Ave. in Penticton
• “One Night With You,” with Bruno Nesci, 2019 Elvis Festival grand champion, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m., no cover charge, first-come, first-seated