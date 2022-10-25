With winter fast approaching, the final two unlimited yard waste collection dates of the year are now set for Penticton.
Extra organic debris like branches and leaves will be hauled away on regular yard waste collection dates the weeks of Nov. 7-11 and Nov. 21-25. The final yard waste pickups of the year will take place the week of Dec. 5-9.
There are a few ground rules:
• Only plant materials are accepted, such as grass clippings, leaves, plant trimmings, branches, pine needles and cones.
• Non-organic materials are not accepted, such as plastic bags, biodegradable plastics, garden hoses, soil bags and plant pots.
• Do not compact the materials into the cart as it may not empty when tipped.
• Extra waste that doesn’t fit in your card should be placed in kraft paper bags labelled “yard waste,” while branches can be bundled using string or twine so that each bundle is no more than one metre in length, eight centimetres in diameter and 23 kilograms in weight.
• If your extra waste isn’t picked up as expected, leave it where it is for a second truck to take.