Locations, locations, locations.
The agency responsible for attracting film and TV companies to the region has put out a call for new locations in the South Okanagan and Similkameen it can pitch to producers.
“We are looking for desert ranch lands and large arid properties with landscape features, including mountain views, rivers, lakes and rock formations. As well, we are scouting for land with features such as derelict and tumble-down buildings, houses, barns, and even old warehouses,” said Gord Wylie, locations officer for the Okanagan Film Commission, in a press release.
Such locations are being sought from Penticton south to the U.S. border, and from Princeton in the west to Boundary country in the east.
To alert the commission to a new location, email Wylie at gwyliephoto@gmail.com.