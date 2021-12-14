A slew of administrative appointments was announced Tuesday by the Okanagan Skaha School District.
Rochelle Rooker has been appointed acting vice-principal of Summerland Middle School, effective Jan. 28. Rooker, who is currently working on a master’s degree in education from Western Washington University, has been teaching at Penticton Secondary School for the past two years.
Jennifer Wingham will move from Summerland Middle School to Penticton Secondary School as vice-principal, effective Jan. 28, to replace soon-to-be-retired Sandra Richardson.
Rachel Peters will assume the acting vice-principal role at Columbia Elementary School effective Jan. 31. Peters, who has a master’s degree in educational leadership and management from Royal Roads University, currently works as the district’s learning recovery teacher. She is replacing soon-to-be-retired Roland Holowaty.
Finally, the district is taking the “interim” tags off of two administrators’ jobs. Trevor Robinson will become the permanent principal at Columbia Elementary School, while Scott McIntosh will become the permanent vice-principal at Giant’s Head Elementary School.
“The board of education congratulates all of the staff on their new appointments and thanks both Ms. Richardson and Mr. Holowaty for their service and would like to wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” the district said in a press release.