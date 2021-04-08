Another 45 days of house arrest await a Summerland man who was caught with drugs while driving a truck without a licence.
Brian Peter Laframboise, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of resisting arrest, and was sentenced Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton.
Court heard he came to the attention of police on the afternoon of July 27, 2019, when an RCMP officer, who knew Laframboise didn’t have a valid driver’s licence, was spotted behind the wheel of a pickup truck in downtown Summerland.
The licence plates on the truck had been reported stolen, prompting the Mountie to initiate a traffic stop.
After getting Laframboise out the truck, the officer noticed a bulge in the waistband of Laframboise’s shorts.
At that point, “Mr. L began being unco-operative and combative,” said Crown counsel Danielle Borgia.
“Mr. Laframboise tried to move his hands around and to grab the item from his waist in an effort to stop (the officer) from retrieving the item.”
The struggle lasted five to seven minutes, before Laframboise was subdued and placed in the back of a police car.
Inside his waistband, officers found a pill container filled with small baggies containing a total of 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and 0.3 grams of cocaine.
Noting the seven-day jail sentence Laframboise received in 2018 for a similar drug possession charge, Borgia recommended a step up to 45 days in jail.
“However, given that the last offence in terms of simple possession was in 2018, given the situation with COVID, Crown is of the view that a custodial sentence served in the community (under house arrest) is appropriate.”
Defence counsel James Pennington and Laframboise both addressed the court Wednesday, but were inaudible on the teleconference through which The Herald attended.
Laframboise is currently serving a six-month sentence of house arrest that was handed down Oct. 30, 2020, for occupying a vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft under $5,000, both related to an October 2018 incident in West Kelowna.
He’s also on bail while awaiting trial on charges of break and enter, possessing break-in tools and disguising his face with intent to commit offence, all tied to an October 2019 incident in Summerland.