Downtown Kelowna’s population may be booming but so too is the number of people living in the outermost reaches of the Central Okanagan.
Between 2016 and last year, the number of people in homes located more than 30 minutes drive from downtown Kelowna increased 21%, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday.
Among Canada’s 42 largest cities, this rate of growth in areas defined by StatsCan as a “distant suburb” was the country’s fourth highest.
The rate of population growth in neighbourhoods between downtown Kelowna and the outer reaches of the Central Okanagan regional district was much closer to Kelowna's overall population increase of 14% in the past five years.
So downtown Kelowna’s population surge from 2016 through 2021 does not necessarily mean urban sprawl has abated in the Central Okanagan.
Much of the growth in outlying areas is not actually within the City of Kelowna, but in the neighbouring municipalities of West Kelowna and Lake Country.
Although StatsCan uses the term ‘Kelowna’ for most of its publications, the local area most commonly referenced by the agency is in fact the Central Okanagan regional district.
The town of Lake Country has had a 22% population surge in the past five years, from 12,922 to 15,817, StatsCan says. Some residents in Lake Country may bristle at being considered a ‘distant suburb’ of Kelowna, but for population-counting purposes it fits the bill.
As well, a 2018 Central Okanagan transportation study found that 70% of all trips made by residents of Lake Country cross into another municipality, the most by far being Kelowna.
Lake Country is even more of a suburb of Kelowna than is West Kelowna, judging by daily traffic patterns. Less than 60% of all trips made by residents of West Kelowna are into Kelowna, the same transportation survey found.
In recognition of those transportation patterns, bus routes in the Central Okanagan were adjusted in 2020 to provide “a more direct, faster transit connection between the highest density areas within Lake Country and Kelowna,” a BC Transit report stated.