Four public hearings are now set for Feb. 1 as Penticton developers continue looking for opportunities to build new infill housing.
City council at its meeting Tuesday gave tentative approval to four rezonings, all of which were then set for public hearings.
– The owner of 169 Maple St. wants to rezone the site to allow a two-lot subdivision and future development of a duplex.
– The owner of 79 Okanagan Ave. wants to rezone to allow subdivision and construction of a duplex.
– The owner of 30 Okanagan Ave. W. wants to rezone to allow a new triplex.
– The owner of 1603 Dartmouth Rd. wants to rezone to allow development of a mini-storage facility and warehouses.
Council also gave final approval Tuesday to another pair of housing projects. The owner of 241 Nelson Ave. received the rezoning required to subdivide and build two duplexes, each with two basements suites, for a total of eight new housing units. The owner of 149 Cossar Ave. received the rezoning needed to build a new carriage house.
Both projects were the subject of public hearings Tuesday night.