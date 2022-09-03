The Blue Mountain Fire, first discovered in late afternoon Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 has grown overnight from 10 ha 55 ha in size.
Strong winds were a factor in the blaze spreading.
Several properties on Penticton Indian Band land, meanwhile, have been placed on evacuation alert.
According to BC Wildfire Services, the Blue Mountain Fire is located about seven km south of Penticton and about 15 km north of where last month’s Keremeos Creek wildfire occurred.
According to BC Wildfire Service, there are 16 firefighters on scene, heavy machinery and two helicopters. Airtankers were used to fight the fire on Friday.
