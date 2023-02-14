The first compost give-away event of the year at Campbell Mountain Landfill continues this week.
The product is periodically made available at no cost by the City of Penticton to deal with an overabundance of the material, which is made of composted wastewater solids and woodchips. It’s safe, environmentally friendly and suitable as a soil amendment in many applications, including landscaping, lawns and gardens.
The current give-away runs this week through Friday, Feb 17, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A loader and ramp are available to help fill larger trucks.