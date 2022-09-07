Ottawa is kicking in $600,000 towards a downtown revitalization project in Oliver.
The cash, which is coming from the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund, was announced Wednesday. It’s earmarked for the first phase of Station Street redevelopment, which carries an estimated cost of upwards of $1 million.
The design preferred by Oliver council and residents encompasses an outdoor plaza and community pavilion building to hold community events and programs with some retail or incubator spaces. Road upgrades in the area have already been completed.
“Oliver is thrilled to receive this funding from the Government of Canada as it allows the town to continue with the significant infrastructure work that has been completed on Station Street,” said Mayor Martin Johansen in a press release.
“Residents and visitors will be able to use this space as a dynamic venue to gather outside to attend seasonal events, farmer markets, and other community events."