It’s been a good week for the City of Penticton’s legal department – although it now has fresh trip-and-fall lawsuit on its hands.
Besides winning a major case in B.C. Supreme Court against a citizens’ group, the city also scored a more modest victory in front of the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Christine Renee Gooch asked the CRT – which functions like small-claims court – to award her $300 for a broken windshield.
Gooch sought reimbursement for the insurance deductible she allegedly faced after her windshield was damaged by a rock March 7, 2022, as she drove on Duncan Avenue West.
Her claim argued the City of Penticton was responsible for the damage because the municipality failed to properly maintain the road as per policy. However, the claim was dismissed for lack of evidence.
“The issue for the applicant is that they provided no evidence of the repair costs, such as a quote, an insurance policy, or any documentation from their insurance company indicating any costs to be paid by the applicant,” wrote CRT vice-chair Andrea Ritchie in the decision, which was dated Nov. 30 and published this week.
“As noted, the applicant has the burden of proving their claim. Here, I find they have provided no evidence supporting any claim for damages. So, I find I do not need to address the law around operational and policy decisions and I do not (need to) decide whether the respondent city failed to adequately clean the streets.”
The other legal victory came Monday in response to a petition filed by the Penticton Society for Transparent Governance and Responsible Development in a bid to overturn the controversial rezoning of 602 Lakeshore Dr.
The citizens’ group asked for a judicial review of council’s January 2022 decision to rezone the lot to allow for construction of a four-storey, eight-unit apartment building.
The society claimed council’s decision was unreasonable because the lot is too small to support the development, but a judge rule otherwise.
“The petitioner’s disagreement with the city’s decision, and its view that city has permitted the construction of a building too large for the lot, is not a sufficient basis for a finding the city acted unreasonably in exercising its legislative powers,” wrote Justice Wendy Baker in her decision.
And while those cases were winding their way to resolution this week, the city was hit with a fresh lawsuit from Penticton woman Barb Schneiderat.
Schneiderat, who represents Tiki Shores Inn & Suites on the board of Travel Penticton, is seeking unspecified compensation for injuries she allegedly suffered on June 7, 2022, while walking on Backstreet Boulevard.
She claims to have tripped and fallen on an uneven sidewalk and “suffered physical injuries including but not limited to injuries to her torso, to her wrist and emotional distress.”
The lawsuit suggests the city was negligent by not properly maintaining the sidewalk. The city has not yet filed a response.