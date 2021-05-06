About a year after the service went live, Mounties are celebrating the success of a new online crime reporting system available in Penticton and Summerland.
Already, online reports make up 3% of the Penticton detachment’s total file count.
“This modern reporting method has increased our officers’ ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our communities,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“We want to encourage people in our community to continue to report crimes and suspicious occurrences to the police. Having the convenient option available for people to report crimes online is proving to be a great way to capture crimes which may have otherwise gone unreported.”
Anyone filing a report must be a resident of Summerland or Penticton and have a valid email address. The tool simply requires users to specify a location on a map, then takes them through a series of yes-or-no questions.
To report a crime online it has to meet the following criteria:
• Does not require follow-up by an officer.
• There is no witness or suspect.
• The value of something lost, stolen or vandalized is less than $5,000.
• Lost or stolen items do not include personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals.
The direct link for Penticton is: bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/penticton/report
The direct link for Summerland is: bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/summerland/report