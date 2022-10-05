Long-awaited improvements to the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 3A south of Penticton are finally getting underway, now that the B.C. Transportation Ministry has found a company to do the job.
The $1.4-million contract was recently awarded to local firm Peters Bros. Construction, which started work this week, according to the ministry. The work is due to be complete by the end of October. Drivers should expect delays when travelling through the construction zone.
The upgrade plan calls for eliminating one of two southbound lanes on Highway 97 and adding a new merge lane to allow vehicles that have turned left off Highway 3A onto Highway 97 northbound to get up to speed before joining in with other northbound traffic. The plan does not include a traffic light.
Currently, the uncontrolled intersection forces vehicles headed north towards Penticton from Highway 3A to turn left against three lanes of traffic – two from the north and one from the south.
The project was initially approved in early 2022, following a lengthy study period and a petition from Kaleden residents, but shelved for the summer after no bids were received for the job.
The petition was launched at a time when the Highway 97 corridor through Kaleden was seeing heavier-than-usual traffic as a result of highway closures elsewhere in southern B.C. due to flood damage.