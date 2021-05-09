During the pandemic there are many challenges, including fund raising for charities.
However, on occasion, support does come through such as the example with KidSport Penticton and their friends at Greyback Construction Ltd.
Recently, Greyback has come on board as the title sponsor of the Annual KidSport Penticton Golf Tournament. Due to the impact of the pandemic, the tournament, which is KidSport Penticton’s biggest fund-raising event, has been cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
Consequently, funds that are needed for kids who can’t afford sport participation have been restricted. Fortunately, Greyback Construction has stepped forward to assist the charity with its program by donating $6,000 to KidSport Penticton. This will have a major impact in the continuance of funding for kids.
KidSport Penticton chair Dave Lieskovsky says that “100% of this money goes directly to the kids in our community and their participation in the sport of their choice. This includes such sports as hockey, soccer, baseball, gymnastics, and more. We are thrilled that we can continue our work to keep kids off the sidelines and on the playing field.”
The KidSport Penticton chapter has provided this service to thecommunity for over 21 years, providing more than $500,000 in grants to low income families — all so that kids can play sport.
Anyone wishing to donate to KidSport Penticton can do so at: kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/donate/
or forwarding a cheque to KidSport Penticton, Box 1113 Stn Main, Penticton, BC V2A 6J9.