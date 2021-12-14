Bob Graham’s reward for doing a good job as Oliver fire chief is he gets to keep doing it.
Oliver council this week re-appointed Graham to another three-year term in the job he’s held since 2017.
“Chief Graham's skills and years of experience have greatly benefited the Oliver Fire Department and supports the continued delivery of fire protection services in the community,” said Mayor Martin Johansen in a press release.
Graham leads a department composed of 36 volunteers, who this past summer saw action on a pair of major wildfires that menaced the South Okanagan.
“It is an honor to lead an incredible group of fire service professionals within the Oliver Fire Department,” said Graham in the release.
“Our members will continue to enhance the services that the community deserves.”