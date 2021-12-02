Summerland recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 the week of Nov. 21-27 as the community coped with a recent surge of the virus, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Those 28 new cases represented a doubling from 14 the week of Nov. 14-20 and seven the week before that.
Penticton recorded 18 new cases the week of Nov. 21-27, up from 15 the previous week.
There was just one new case in Oliver-Osoyoos, down from three the previous week, while no new cases were recorded in Keremeos.
To the north, Vernon recorded 43 new cases, down from 44, while the Central Okanagan saw 141 new cases, up from 140.