Census data released in February shows Penticton should get a fifth seat on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which would lift the total number of directors to 20.
Directors heard at a committee meeting Thursday that the 2021 census, which found Penticton’s population had grown from 33,761 to 36,885 since the 2016 edition, entitles the city to two more weighted votes at the board table for a total of 21 votes.
“The other implication of that is any single member can only carry five votes, so as you get up to 21 votes that means (Penticton is) going to have to provide another member,” explained Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer.
Weighted votes are used for making decisions on regional and corporate issues and are assigned at one per 1,800 population, according to the provincial legislation that created the RDOS.
Newell said nothing will change until a separate provincial census, which includes First Nations reserves, is completed this fall.
He noted, however, that the RDOS could apply to the provincial government to change its voting structure in order to reduce the overall size of the board.
“There is that discussion as to what’s an effective decision-making body. Is it effective at 20 members?” said Newell.
While none of Penticton’s four current RDOS directors commented on the matter, chairman Mark Pendergraft, who represents Area A (rural Osoyoos), suggested the board’s size has already become unwieldy and “we’re sometimes struggling with numbers.”
Newell also flagged Osoyoos’ population growth in Census 2021, which showed the town added about 500 new residents to reach 5,566 and entitles it to an extra weighted vote. That would leave Osoyoos with four weighted votes for its single director.
Meanwhile, the RDOS has also flirted over the years with the idea of giving First Nations a seat at the table, but the Okanagan Basin Water Board has now gone one step further.
The OBWB announced this week that Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson, who represents the Okanagan Nation Alliance on its board, will now be able to cast a vote along with the 11 other members, who are all Valley politicians.
“Syilx people have a deep-rooted and sacred connection to (water). It is our living relative and it is our job to protect it. We need the voices of Indigenous people to do that,” Derrickson said in an OBWB press release.
The change in governance structure was approved by the three Okanagan regional districts.
Among other things, the OBWB, formed in 1970, manages milfoil in Valley lakes, supports the replacement of septic fields with sanitary sewer lines, and works on flood control initiatives.