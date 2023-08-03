Penticton’s own Parkers Chrysler Community Connection is proud to announce its Kids Care edition to support BGC Okanagan Infant Development Program, Dragonfly Pond Family Society and Agur Lake Camp.
During the months of August and September, Parkers Chrysler will donate $100 for every vehicle sold with a goal of $10,000.
At the conclusion of the campaign, Parkers Chrysler will give the money raised to those non-profits to help them provide more support to the families that utilize their programs.
“Our community is so important to us and we are ecstatic to have started Community Connection and to launch it with this initial campaign to support BGC Okanagan Infant Development program, Dragonfly Pond Family Society and Agur Lake Camp,” said general manager/principal dealer Jim Tabler.
“We hope the community will embrace this initiative and support us so we can make a considerable contribution to these great organizations and provide a boost to the amazing work that they already do to help families in our communities.”
Over the next two months, Parkers Chrysler will be highlighting all three non-profits on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
Dragonfly Pond Family Society was initiated in January of 2000 by a small group of parents, health-care workers, and child development specialists. Dragonfly Pond’s mission is to support families with children up to 18 years old who have complex care needs and/or disabilities and live in the South Okanagan and Similkameen regions. They offer a wide range of programs to members, compatible for varying ages, abilities and interests.
Agur Lake Camp is a seasonal campground that has been operating for 10 years specifically for people with diverse abilities, managed by a non-profit society. It is the only campground in B.C. that offers 100% barrier-free access to the wilderness, along with adapted activities. All amenities were built with accessibility as their purpose so that every guest, regardless of his or her needs and the assistance they require for day-to-day living, can enjoy a safe, outdoor experience.
And finally, BGC Okanagan’s Infant Development Program serves children from birth to age three who are at a risk for, or already have, a delay in development. Infant development consultants have skills and knowledge in child development and can assist in enhancing children development in these important years.