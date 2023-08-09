A manslaughter charge has been laid in connection with the death of a Kelowna man last summer in the city’s downtown. Matthew Reimer is accused of killing Nicolas Epp in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue on Aug. 12, 2022. Reimer has been arrested and will appear in court soon.
Kelowna police said in a Wednesday release that the investigation remains ongoing, and are appealing for additional information from those who have not yet spoken with RCMP. Police found Epp lying on the ground outside the Liquid Zoo nightclub. He died later in hospital. As part of their investigation, police released an image of man they described at the time as a “person of interest’ in Epp’s death.
Epp had recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with his wife and three children.