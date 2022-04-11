As the opioid crisis enters its sixth year as a declared public health emergency, local service agencies are planning a rally later this week to draw attention to the ongoing loss of life.
Last year alone, at least 26 people died in Penticton from suspected drug overdoses, making it the deadliest year on record in the city.
It’s the same story across most of province, where an average of six people die each day from drug overdoses, according to the BC Coroners Service.
This coming Thursday, April 14, will mark the sixth anniversary of B.C.’s public health emergency declaration. To help refocus the public’s attention, nine different groups are partnering to stage a rally in downtown Penticton.
People are invited to meet at 11 a.m. at the Martin Street Outreach Centre, 437 Martin St., then walk to Elk’s Lodge at 343 Ellis St. in time for the noon start of the rally, which will include guest speakers from Moms Stop the Harm, drug checking, free lunch and more. The event is set to conclude at 4 p.m.