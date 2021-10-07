Three districts and one special boulevard to connect them are the main features upon which a new plan for the city’s North Gateway area will be created.
The design ideas emerged from a week-long workshop staged in September by City of Penticton staff in conjunction with about 50 residents, business operators and landowners in the North Gateway, which is bounded roughly by Highway 97, Power Street and Riverside Drive.
Participants suggested dividing the area into south, central and north districts, each with a different purpose.
The south district encompasses the Eckhardt Avenue corridor and is envisioned to feature multi-use pathways and natural areas on both sides of the highway, but with an emphasis on the south side adjacent to the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
The central district encompasses the area between Eckhardt Avenue and Westminster Avenue, including the SOEC, and is eyed for infill development and a festival boulevard.
Finally, the north district would be targetted for more residential and commercial growth to build on what exists now, such as Riverside Plaza and various multi-family developments.
It all adds up to “a vision for the North Gateway that is connected, sustainable, full of activity and celebrates our small city’s successes,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, in a presentation to council this week.
The festival boulevard, he continued, would weave from the area of Riverside Plaza, south across Westminster Avenue, and through the grounds of the SOEC to the roundabout on Power Street.
Such a route would help visitors “connect through the districts, deal with some of the deficient road infrastructure and intersections through the gateway, and really look at an opportunity to celebrate some of the history upon which this area was created by continuing to memorialize the teams and sports that have contributed so much to this community,” said Haddad.
Councillors unanimously accepted the report and directed Haddad to get started on a formal plan and investment strategy, which should be ready by the end of the year.
Bringing it all to life will be another matter.
“This is an exciting plan, and when we look at plans like this, the question that I think comes to a lot of people’s minds is: Is this actually achievable?” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
“And after looking at this plan and driving around that neighbourhood and just sort of trying to figure out how it’s all going to come together, I think it is achievable,” he continued.
“It’s going to take some bold moves and some continued commitment from this council and future councils, but I think this is an excellent plan and it will be fantastic for the city.”
City officials launched the project earlier this year to inject new life into the North Gateway, which is currently underutilized with many vacant lots and crumbling infrastructure.