With five more community focus groups still scheduled to be completed this month, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is urging rural residents to have their say on a review of its emergency management program.
“The community focus groups will investigate the public’s perception of how the emergency program is working now, where it needs to go, and what can be done to close the gap,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
“The regional district is looking for direct feedback from RDOS rural residents to help determine the service delivery needs and funding structure for future emergency programming…. Sharing your experience and knowledge through the community focus groups will directly inform the recommendations that arise from this review.”
The local government commissioned the review of its emergency program, which responds to things like fires and floods, with a planned completion date of April 30.
Since establishing an emergency management program in 2006, the RDOS has seen such events occur more frequently and last longer, pointing to the need for a review of the program. Crucially, the RDOS only deals with responding to, and rebuilding from, disasters, not preventing them.
The in-person sessions are scheduled for:
Okanagan Falls, Feb. 15, 5-7 pm., Okanagan Falls Community Centre.
Keremeos, Feb. 18, 2-4 p.m., Similkameen Rec Centre.
Summerland, Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m., Summerland Community Centre.
Oliver, Feb. 22, Oliver Parks and Rec Community Centre.
Tulameen, Feb. 26, Tulameen Community Club.
An electronic focus group will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. The link is available at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca. A separate online survey can also be found there.