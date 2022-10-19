Police are shining a spotlight on an alleged Penticton drug dealer who was arrested earlier this month just one day after being charged in a separate investigation.
Mounties say Yves Emile Wilfred Grenier, 31, was the target of a drug trafficking investigation launched early this year by the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit.
That investigation culminated with a raid March 1 on a Pickering Street home where Grenier allegedly resided that turned up “evidence consistent with (Grenier) trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
Grenier was formally charged Oct. 12 in that investigation with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
On Oct. 13, Grenier was arrested again in connection with a separate drug investigation undertaken by the same police team.
That probe resulted in officers executing a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of Maple Street where Grenier allegedly resided that turned up “multiple ounces” of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Grandy.
“Given Grenier’s recent history of drug trafficking in our community, Penticton’s SEU expedited their investigation. As a result, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada has approved (six) additional charges against Grenier for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking,” said Grandy.
Grenier is behind bars awaiting his next court appearance today.
Provincial court records show he has at least three other matters currently before the courts, including two counts of assault and single counts of refusing to provide a breath sample and resisting or obstructing a police officer. All of the charges arose in Penticton between November 2021 and March 2022.
Grandy implored city residents to help police keep an eye on the community.
“The public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs,” said Grandy.
“Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police.”