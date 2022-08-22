Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
Each year, the CFSOS issues grants totalling in the range of $300,000 to registered charities throughout the region.
Programs submitted for funding should reflect the needs in the community, build effective community partnerships, be community-led with volunteer support, improve organizational effectiveness and plan for continuation of the project beyond initial funding.
For more information and application packages, visit www.cfso.net.