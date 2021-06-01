In the midst of its 40th anniversary, the South Okanagan Women In Need Society has hired a new executive director to lead the organization into the future.
Danielle Goulden is taking on the position, which was vacated by Debbie Scarborough in January and had been filled on an interim basis since then.
“The pandemic has brought the issue of intimate partner violence to the forefront more than ever and together we will continue to serve our Okanagan communities and the women, children and families that need our support,” said Goulden in a press release.
Her recent experience in the sector includes serving as executive director of Carmichael Outreach and director of My Aunt’s Place, both in Regina.
Further back, Goulden worked at SOWINS from 2011-12 in the bridging program and as volunteer co-ordinator.