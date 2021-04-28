Another proposed infill project in Trout Creek is going to public hearing next month.
The owners of 7418 Kirk Ave. have applied to the District of Summerland to rezone the property, which has a single-family home on it, from residential estate lot to medium-density residential. That would then open up the possibility of subdividing the property into three parcels.
District planner Alex Costin told council at its meeting this week that staff supports the proposal because it would promote infill development in a desirable area and make more efficient use of infrastructure, such as sewer services.
Council voted unanimously to give tentative approval to the plan and send it to a public hearing May 25.
On May 10, the district is holding a public hearing on a proposal for similar rezonings of nearby 1514 and 1704 Wharf St. to promote infill development there