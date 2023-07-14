A 65-year-old man from nearby Midway, who was reported missing on Sunday, July 9, has been found dead.
The police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cary McLeod, who was last seen driving a black Silverado.
“The cause of his death is not considered suspicious. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” RCMP said in a short press release Wednesday.
No additional information on where his remains were found or the cause of death will be released to the media.