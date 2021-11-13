A disturbance at Kelowna’s unofficial Remembrance Day service is being investigated as a possible criminal matter, RCMP say.
Police are trying to determine if the incident violated Section 176 of the Criminal Code which makes it an offence to wilfully disturb or interrupt a worship service or an event with a “moral, social or benevolent purpose.”
“I think that this may have occurred yesterday, and that’s the objective of our investigation,” Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh told reporters on Friday afternoon.
But he acknowledged charges are rarely laid under this section of the Criminal Code. “It’s not one you see very often.”
If police determine through their investigation the events that occurred at the Cenotaph in City Park do not warrant them recommending to Crown that charges be laid, that decision will be made public, MacIntosh said.
“It may also be that they simply committed a bylaw offence or violated some other provincial statute that we would look at. Or, frankly, nothing,” MacIntosh said.
“The public deserves answers as to what happened and are expecting the RCMP to investigate,” he said.
Kelowna’s branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, in mid-October, called off the traditional Remembrance Day service citing at the time the challenges of staging the event given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But an informal and little-publicized service did take place at 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day. At one point, a woman used a microphone and speaker to begin criticizing public health orders related to the pandemic.
“As many of us realize, we are in the midst of World War III,” the woman said, going on to criticize the government’s introduction of the COVID-19 vaccination card.
She was booed and jeered but kept speaking as some told her to be quiet and others tried briefly to take her microphone away.
Some in the crowd were highly agitated by the woman’s speech-making, saying it was particularly offensive and out of place at a Remembrance Day service.
At one point, the crowd began singing O Canada, apparently in an attempt to drown out the woman’s speech. Police, who were on hand to observe, eventually stepped in and helped to calm tensions.
MacIntosh on Friday praised the restraint shown by those wanting to observe Remembrance Day without being subjected to a speech from an anti-vaxxer. There was shouting and profanities, but no violence.
“I would like to commend the restraint that I saw of those individuals who had their ceremony interrupted,” he said.
“It would have been a very difficult situation to be able to manage those individuals coming in and taking over the microphone. And the fact that everyone was able to have their remarks, as we all heard, but it not lead to any violence or altercations should be commended.”
Anyone with video can email kelownaremembrancedayvideos@rcmp-grc-ca.
MacIntosh said the videos will be used for what he described as standard police investigative practices, rather than as a way to identify the people who caused the disturbance.
He appealed for those who were spreading an anti-vax message, including the woman in a long black coat who featured in most of the videos, to contact police.
“They have a voice as well. We would like to hear from them,” he said.