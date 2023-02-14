Fittingly, an act of kindness has kicked off the month of February for BGC Okanagan.
An anonymous donor announced they will match up to $15,000 in donations to the BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast fundraiser, presented by TELUS, that will take place in Kelowna and Penticton on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
“This is a great way to lead into Pink Shirt Day, which is about promoting kindness. Educating children and youth that everyone should be heard, respected, valued and treated fairly is key to BGC Okanagan’s efforts and is weaved throughout all our programming,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan, in a press release.
Along with celebrating Pink Shirt Day, BGC Okanagan has set a goal to raise $40,000 to help sustain barrier-free programming and services the non-profit offers to children and youth in safe and supportive spaces where they can experience new opportunities while developing confidence and skills for life.
The local breakfast event will be staged at Penticton Secondary School and will hear a live-streamed presentation from retired NHL’er Aaron Volpatti, a former member of the Vernon Vipers whose career was nearly derailed when he suffered burns to 40% of his body.
Tickets cost $35 each and be purchased online at www.trellis.org/pink-shirt-day-penticton. There is also an option to donate to BGC Okanagan, which was formerly known as Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.