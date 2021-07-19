As wildfires continue to threaten communities across the province, the BC SPCA is staging a half-price adoption promotion to free up space in its locations for emergency boardings.
“Our goal is to create capacity for as many animals needing free temporary shelter as possible, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the animals currently in our care,” said BC SPCA spokeswoman Lorie Chortyk in a press release.
The promotion is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and runs July 20-30.
“We are offering 50% off adoption fees of all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals,” said Chortyk.
“We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal in our care, but it will also help the BC SPCA’s emergency response for animals in crisis.”
The BC SPCA has provided free emergency boarding for more than 80 animals since the fires began through its shelters and at a special evacuation centre set up in Kamloops on July 7.
In Penticton, the South Okanagan-Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m., at 2200 Dartmouth Dr. For more information, visit www.spca.bc.ca/adopt